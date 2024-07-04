DME sets up panel to probe ‘high-handedness’ charges against Govt. Dental College principal

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has set up a committee on Wednesday to investigate complaints about the ‘illogical and unrealistic behaviour’ of the Principal of Government Dental College and Hospital, in Afzalgunj.

This follows a representation made by the faculty and staff demanding action against the principal to the Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), seeking intervention. The faculty and students say their work environment has become toxic.

The college principal P. Aruna assumed charge at the Government Dental College and Hospital in 2021. “Dr. Aruna’s tenure at our institution has been marred by numerous incidents that have created an atmosphere of fear and distrust. Her previous record at Vijayawada Dental College, before the bifurcation of the State, included extreme abusive behaviour towards co-staff members, even leading to cases in the High Court. This history of harassment and psychological abuse appears to have continued at our institution,” the representation stated. The representation bears the signatures of faculty, nursing staff, office staff, and students.

The complaints against the principal include the issue of the hospital lift, which has been non-functional for a year but is occasionally used by the principal, indicating that it is operational. “This situation causes severe distress to elderly and disabled patients visiting the hospital for treatments, as well as to some faculty members with medical conditions,” said a faculty member on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the completion of an operation theatre (OT) complex in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department, the principal has directed the faculty not to perform operations there. This has caused significant suffering for patients and created friction between the faculty and patients. Additionally, medical leaves are not being sanctioned for the faculty, and some have had their salaries withheld without explanation, the representation stated.

“Recently, despite satisfactory attendance records, the principal unjustly detained 22 second-year students. Her behaviour adversely impacts not only students but also patients and staff, leading to mental health issues among the faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Manzur Ahmed, president of the All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA).

When The Hindu reached out to Dr. Aruna for comment, she denied the allegations. “The lift has not been functioning for a year, and we are waiting for the government to sanction funds for its repair. I am not a ghost that only I can use (the lift) and others cannot. The OT complex is ready, but we have not received approval from the government to start using it. I cannot bypass the government in this matter,” she said. “I invite everyone to spend a few days at the institution and see for themselves what happens here. The faculty making these allegations are the ones who don’t take their classes and delegate them to PG students.”

She further added, “I appeared before the committee and submitted all the evidence I have against these allegations. I hope the committee makes a rational decision.”