DLSA’s outreach programme: Four battery-operated wheelchairs distributed

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as four battery-operated wheelchairs worth ₹58,000 each were handed over to physically challenged persons by the government departments concerned at the “Empowerment of citizens through legal awareness and outreach” programme held here on Sunday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) as part of the legal services camp module on NALSA (Effective implementation of poverty alleviation schemes) scheme, 2015, according to a press release.

III Additional District and Sessions Judge, Karimnagar, Sreevani, senior Civil Judge and secretary of the DLSA B. Sujay, senior Civil Judge Aruna, Collector R. V. Karnan, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loans under Stree Nidhi scheme, financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak among other schemes were disbursed among beneficiaries on the occasion.

Several enterprising beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme from Huzurabad constituency were felicitated.