DLSA’s outreach programme: Four battery-operated wheelchairs distributed

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
November 07, 2022 17:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as four battery-operated wheelchairs worth ₹58,000 each were handed over to physically challenged persons by the government departments concerned at the “Empowerment of citizens through legal awareness and outreach” programme held here on Sunday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) as part of the legal services camp module on NALSA (Effective implementation of poverty alleviation schemes) scheme, 2015, according to a press release.

III Additional District and Sessions Judge, Karimnagar, Sreevani, senior Civil Judge and secretary of the DLSA B. Sujay, senior Civil Judge Aruna, Collector R. V. Karnan, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Loans under Stree Nidhi scheme, financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak among other schemes were disbursed among beneficiaries on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Several enterprising beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme from Huzurabad constituency were felicitated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app