DLSA rescues aged woman in Khammam

KHAMMAM

08 April 2021 22:21 IST

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) came to the rescue of an 80-year-old woman living in a pathetic condition alone at her dilapidated house in Krishnapuram of Kusumanchi mandal.

Responding to a news report published in a vernacular daily on the plight of K Mangamma of Krishnapuram, DLSA secretary and Civil Judge Mohammed Abdul Javeed Pasha along with para-legal volunteer Annam Srinivas Rao visited her house on Thursday.

Moved by the plight of the old woman living alone at the old house in abysmal conditions due to the alleged apathy of her sons, Mr Srinivasa Rao along with other volunteers of Annam Seva Foundation shifted her to the “Sakhi Centre” in Khammam under the supervision of the DLSA secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

The DLSA secretary asked the mandal officials to find out her sons and counsel them to make sure that she was taken care of.