DLSA provides food, transport for migrant labourers

Moved by the plight of hundreds of people, including children and the elderly, who were going by walk from Hyderabad to their native places at Narayanakhed, Nizamabad and Maharashtra, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) stepped in and came to their rescue.

On Saturday, those coming by walk from Hyderabad to reach different destinations within and beyond the district were taken to the District Court premises. There they were asked to assemble in a specified place. After sometime they were given food by District Principal and Sessions Judge K. Sai Rama Devi along with DSP P. Sridhar Reddy.

About 100 people reached Sangareddy on Saturday. Many of them started walking at 3 a.m. and walked for about 50 km. There were children and aged who could not walk. The police who were on patrol on the road directed them to the court where they were asked to take rest for some time and later offered food.

After that Justice Rama Devi interacted with them and asked why they were returning. They informed the Judge that they were working as daily wage labourers and returning to native places as there was no work. “We will be safe and secure if we reach our native place,” they told her.

“I had read in The Hindu about the fate of people who are walking all the way from Hyderabad and their problems. One of our staff also informed me about a family that came in contact with them and were given food and footwear. To do our bit to the society, the issue was taken to the notice of State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) on Friday and we sent a proposal for supplying food to the needy. Justice M.S. Ramachandar Rao, SLSA, has allowed to do the service. Hence we have started distributing food. We are also providing them transport to reach their destinations,” Justice Sai Rama Devi told The Hindu.

Sangareddy Bar Association president A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy was also present.