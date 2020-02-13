Division bench stays jail term to officer in contempt case

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed a single judge order awarding two-month imprisonment to a top Revenue officer and imposing fine amounts on two IAS officers in Kaleshwaram land acquisition cases.

Along with these officers, the single judge held guilty three other officials in the contempt of court petitions relating to the project’s land acquisition matters.

All the six officials appeared before a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, having filed a petition appealing over the single judge order. The Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, appearing for the officials appealing over the single judge order, requested the bench to stay the order since they complied with the single judge direction. The contempt of court petitions were filed by some farmers of Vemulaghat village in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district who approached the HC alleging that officials were taking over their lands without following the Land Acquisition Act provisions in toto.

After hearing their pleas, the single judge passed an order. The petitioners approached the judge again accusing the six officials of not complying with the court order. Finding fault with the officials on points like Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition Kaleswaram project Unit III)-cum-Siddipet Revenue Divisional Officer Jayachandra Reddy not filing counter affidavit in the contempt petition.

While he was awarded two-month imprisonment, ₹2,000 fine was imposed on two IAS officers -- P. Venkatrami Reddy and Krishna Bhaskar -- both of whom earlier worked as Siddipet District Collectors.