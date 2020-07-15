‘Ditched’ by boyfriend, woman ends life

Hyderabad

15 July 2020 23:25 IST

A 26-year-old woman working for a Telugu news channel was found dead at her residence in Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday night.

Police said that the victim committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. “Her boyfriend Shiva, who works in the same news channel, refused to marry her, and as a result, she resorted to the extreme step,” Gandhi Nagar police said.

They were in a relationship for almost two years and she planned to marry him. “He sexually assaulted her on several occasions but refused to marry her later,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case under sections 376 ( Punishment for rape), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code were booked against Shiva and a probe is on.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000).