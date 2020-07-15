‘Ditched’ by boyfriend, woman ends life

A 26-year-old woman working for a Telugu news channel was found dead at her residence in Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday night.
Police said that the victim committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. “Her boyfriend Shiva, who works in the same news channel, refused to marry her, and as a result, she resorted to the extreme step,” Gandhi Nagar police said.
They were in a relationship for almost two years and she planned to marry him. “He sexually assaulted her on several occasions but refused to marry her later,” police said.
Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, a case under sections 376 ( Punishment for rape), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code were booked against Shiva and a probe is on.
(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath