Districts asked to rise to the occasion

The State government on Sunday passed on a slew of advisories to officials in all 33 districts to implement the decisions taken by the Cabinet the previous day to tackle COVID-19.

Among the orders issued were a mandate to all the district officers to ensure availability of hand sanitisers at fair-price shops, anganwadi centres, civil supplies godowns, citizen service centres, MeeSeva centres and locations where people are expected to visit in large numbers.

District-level officers were also asked to plan for provision of safe and clean drinking water for visitors at government offices in the next three to four days. It should be ensured that the water is served or made available on self-service basis in hygienic conditions. It was advised that the offices use clay pots which were properly cleaned and topped with a cover. The planning for drinking water should also extend to highways, bus stands and crowded places.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order asking Collectors, Superintendents and Commissioners of Police, District Disaster Management Authorities and competent authorities of institutions, organisations and facilities that came under scanner of the Cabinet to ensure strict implementation of the instructions without any deviation. They should take all steps under Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to check the spread of COVID-19.

Special Chief Secretary of Health A. Santhi Kumar issued a memo separately asking authorities of residential schools, colleges and hostels, both in government and private sector, to strictly follow social distance practices. All the frequently-touched surfaces and objects such as door and window handles, railings and desk tops should be cleaned with detergent water frequently.

Film shoots stalled

A meeting of the Film Chambers representing 24 wings of film industry decided to suspend film shoots till March 21 keeping in view health of workers. The meeting, presided by Narayandas Narang, said the decision was taken unanimously following orders of the government.

On Saturday, film star Chiranjeevi felt the need for suspension of film shoots for the next 10 to 15 days to protect the health of technical staff. Chiranjeevi’s own film that is being shot has also been also postponed after he took it up with director Koratala Shiva.