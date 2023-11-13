ADVERTISEMENT

District-level intelligence committee constituted in Karimnagar

November 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The committee will furnish inputs on the expenditure sensitiveness of the Assembly constituencies as per the Election Commission’s standard operating procedure

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member District Intelligence Committee comprising officers of the enforcement agencies has been constituted by the election authority to identify potential Expenditure-Sensitive Constituencies (ESCs) and Expenditure Sensitive Pockets (ESPs) in the district.

The committee to be headed by Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty, includes Superintendent, Excise and Prohibition, Karimnagar, P Srinivasa Rao, Income Tax Officer, Karimnagar, D Subba Reddy, Joint Commissioner, GST, Karimnagar, Ch Ravi Kumar, and LDM, Karimnagar, Anjaneyulu.

According to official sources, the committee will furnish inputs on the expenditure sensitiveness of the Assembly constituencies as per the Election Commission’s standard operating procedure for the ensuing Assembly elections slated for November 30.

The inputs will aid in effective monitoring and prevention of illicit activities during the ensuing Assembly polls, sources added.

