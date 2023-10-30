District Election Officer inspects training programme for polling officials in Khammam

October 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Khammam Collector and the District Election Officer V.P. Gautham on Monday inspected the election training programme for polling officials on the government high school premises in Wyra town.

He asked the election staff to familiarise themselves with the election procedures and comply with instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections.

He wanted them to go through the booklets containing instructions relating to election duties, strictly abide by the ECI norms pertaining to the operation of the EVMs and conduct of mock polls and other stipulated procedures.

Later, the Collector, along with Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier, inspected the designated strongroom in Wyra and reviewed the arrangements for safe storage of the EVMs after the voting in the Assembly elections on November 30.

