District Disaster Response Force formed for swift rescue operations during foods, other natural disasters

August 06, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) has been formed under the aegis of the district police to ensure quick rescue operations during floods and other natural disasters in the tribal majority district.

The DDRF comprises as many as 18 district police personnel, trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), for carrying out swift rescue operations during emergency situations like floods, said Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth.

The DDRF will be equipped with all the requisite rescue equipment including life jackets, he said, adding that a 12-seater inflatable rubber boat was kept at the disposal of Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj to undertake rescue and relief operations during floods.

