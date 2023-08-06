HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Disaster Response Force formed for swift rescue operations during foods, other natural disasters

August 06, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) has been formed under the aegis of the district police to ensure quick rescue operations during floods and other natural disasters in the tribal majority district.

The DDRF comprises as many as 18 district police personnel, trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), for carrying out swift rescue operations during emergency situations like floods, said Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth.

The DDRF will be equipped with all the requisite rescue equipment including life jackets, he said, adding that a 12-seater inflatable rubber boat was kept at the disposal of Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj to undertake rescue and relief operations during floods.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.