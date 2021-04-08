District administrations on alert as COVID cases rise

Collectors of Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts hold meetings to review precautionary steps

As the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing, the Collectors of Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts held meetings with medical and health staff and reviewed the steps that were put in place. They are also holding periodical meetings with the officials in this regard.

Sangareddy Collector M. Hanumatha Rao held a tele-conference with the medical and health officers, MDOs, RDOs, Municipal Commissioners and other officials and instructed them to take all steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .

“Second wave of COVID-19 is spreading fast. We have to increase the number of coronavirus tests and vaccination. Covaxin and Covishield are working perfectly and they offer cent percent protection from coronavirus. We have to create an awareness among the public about following the safety norms and get vaccinated. Those who come to hospitals with symptoms must be tested and if proved positive, they have to be treated immediately,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao.

As on Wednesday, 65 cases were reported in Sangareddy district followed by 35 cases in Siddipet and 19 cases in Medak districts. The officials have identified that the number of cases have been increasing in industrial areas and border areas. Hence, it was decided to focus more on those places. Focus will also be on those who do not wear masks and fines will be imposed on them.

Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy held a review meeting with the officials and directed them to conduct 300 RTPCR and 3,000 rapid tests every day without fail. He warned that those failed to conduct required number of tests every day need to give explanation by evening. By Wednesday, as many as 590 cases were reported in Siddipet district.

Meanwhile, Medak administration has made it mandatory that those who want to meet the Collector have to undergo coronavirus tests. Tests were held for 115 persons who came to the Collectroate on Thursday as well as for the staff working in various departments. As two persons tested positive, they were immediately sent to home isolation.