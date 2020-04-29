District administrations awaiting orders from State govt.

District administrations across Telangana, which had been taking care of the desperate migrant workers trekking back to their native places following lockdown, are now gearing up to send them back safely.

There was some relief among officials responsible for the well-being of the migrant workers staying in shelter camps in Adilabad district following the guidelines on their repatriation to their respective central and northern States issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. There are about 9,000 such workers put up in various shelters across Adilabad district.

Collector A. Sridevasena said the State will soon issue relevant instructions for repatriation of the workers in the light of the guidelines issued by the Central government. “We were actually awaiting such guidelines since the last few days and have been assuring jittery workers of the same,” she recalled as she spoke to The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the guidelines in question do not make a specific mention of those migrant labourers who are already on the road, mainly the NH 44, headed for their distant homes on foot. The last few days have seen thousands of them crossing the interState border of Telangana with Maharashtra on Penganga river bridge on NH 44 in Adilabad district.

Want to go home

In Warangal Urban district, there were about 200 migrant labourers at three shelters arranged by the district administration who have been waiting to return to their native places. They all hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. There were 60 labourers waiting at Karimabad shelter zone, 30 at Elkathurthy in Hasanparthy mandal and about 95 at Kazipet shelter zone.

Warangal Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Venka Reddy said there were about 320 migrant labourers in the district at various shelter zones. “I just saw the news. I have asked the respective tahsildars to interact with the migrant labourers who wish to go back and prepare a list,” he said.

Mr Venka Reddy said none of the labourers were interested in staying back and they were all very eager to go to back to their villages. “There are waiting for a chance and some of them escaped devising their own ways,” he said. After the district administration gets orders from the Chief Secretary, they would plan for arranging transport for the migrant labourers, he added. The officials of other districts of erstwhile Warangal district were also waiting for the further orders from the State government.

30,000 workers

The administration of Sangareddy district has identified about 30,000 migrant labourers in the district who have been staying near the work sites and the companies they have been working for. There were no camps organised for the workers. The officials have informed that they were yet to receive any directions from the State government over shifting migrants to their native places and once orders were issued they would make arrangements.

In Medak it was identified that there are about 9,200 migrants but they are staying at their places. One shelter is being run at Medak.

[With inputs from S. Harpal Singh (Adilabad), G. Srinivasa Rao (Warangal) & R. Avadhani (Sangareddy)]