Distribution of saplings, scooters mark KTR’s birthday

Hyderabad

24 July 2021 23:47 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) cadres and well-wishers of K.T.Rama Rao celebrated the Minister’s birthday on Saturday by planting saplings and announcing donation of vehicles.

TRS Ministers, MLAs and the cadre participated in several programmes held across the State to wish Mr Rama Rao a long and healthy life. TRS MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally and founder of Green India Challenge had made arrangements for distribution of three crore saplings to mark the celebrations. They were planted across the State.

The Minister himself announced that he would donate 100 customised two-wheelers to physically challenged persons on his birthday and called upon others to do the same, within their capacity. Responding to his call, TRS MPs and MLAs announced their contribution — Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy (101), Minister E. Dayakar Rao (105), Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy (50), Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar (50), Balka Suman (50), MLC Naveen Kumar (100), MLCs Shambipur Raju and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (60 each), and TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy (24).

Last year, the Minister had announced donation of ambulances during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic first wave. Ministers and MLAs had followed suit.