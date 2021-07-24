Distribution of ration cards from July 26: Collector

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao said on Saturday that the distribution of new ration cards will start from July 26 and 8,139 beneficiaries were identified as eligible for these. Stating that as many as 11,281 applications were received, the Collector said that the distribution programme will be formally inaugurated in Assembly constituencies by MLAs and other public representatives. People can get ration from August. In Medak, Collector S. Harish said that a total of 3,689 applications were received of which 321 were rejected. Cards will be distributed on July 26, 27 and 28.