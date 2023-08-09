ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of ‘podu’ land pattas testament to TS government’s commitment to tribal empowerment, say speakers

August 09, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Speakers at a function held on the occasion of “World Adivasi Day” at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district on Wednesday hailed the distribution of podu land pattas to over 1.51 lakh “podu” farmers to an extent of more than 4.06 lakh acres in the State as a testament to the Telangana government’s commitment to empowerment of tribal people.

Zilla Parishad chairperson B Nagajyothi, Collector Ila Tripathi, Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth and others took part in the function held to mark the World Adivasi Day, also known a

s International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples, according to a press release.

The participants garlanded the statue of the legendary Adivasi martyr Kumram Bheem on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, officials said a report on the damage and deaths caused by the recent flash floods in the tribal majority district was submitted to the government.

They highlighted the rescue and relief measures implemented by the administration during the flash floods in July last week.

