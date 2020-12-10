Distribution of breeding baffaloes begins

The buffaloes procured for breeding by Karimnagar dairy.

The buffaloes, procured from Haryana and Punjab, are given at 50% subsidy

In order to increase milk production and benefit milk producers, the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (Karimnagar dairy) has embarked upon the ambitious task of distributing breeding buffaloes to milk societies of the integrated Karimnagar district.

Along with artificial insemination of milching animals, the Karimnagar dairy authorities have started distributing the breeding animals in the interior villages where the dairy veterinary assistants are unable to conduct insemination of milching animals.

The breeding animals were procured from Haryana and Punjab. The milk societies would select the farmer for rearing the bull and provide maintenance support of the animal and it would be used for crossing to increase milk production.

On Thursday, dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao along with managing director P Shankar Reddy distributed 14 breeding animals to various societies on the dairy premises. The allotment of breeding animals was done through draw of lots in a transparent manner. The dairy was providing breeding bulls on 50% subsidy. They were also helping in the insurance of the animal for three years.

The dairy chairman said this was the fourth slot of distribution of breeding animals to societies at the rate of 14 bulls in each slot and distributed 56 murrah buffaloes this year. They had provided insurance to the animals in such a way as to replace with new bull if the animal dies for any reason.

The Karimnagar dairy had introduced a total of 32 welfare schemes for milk farmers, he said, adding that the dairy was providing all schemes in a transparent manner free of cost. He said they had set a target of increasing milk procurement to 5 lakh litres per day.

Mr P Shankar Reddy said distribution of breeding animals was a continuous process to increase milk production in the district. Presently they were procuring 1.25 lakh litres of milk per day and selling 1.45 lakh litres of milk and 50 lakh litres of curd.