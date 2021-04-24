Distribute voter slips by April 27: SEC

Virtual meeting conducted with top police, health officials

Notwithstanding the Governor calling up the State Election Commissioner and seeking a report on the conduct of elections to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporation and five other municipalities on April 30, the commission has asked the officials of the seven urban bodies to complete distribution of voter slips to the entire electorate by April 27.

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi, along with top officials of the police and health departments, held a virtual review meeting with the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, police officials and election observers on Saturday and complete all the arrangements including inspection of ballot boxes, printing of ballot papers, supply of postal ballots, procuring indelible ink and others in time.

He wanted completion of randomisation of polling personnel, training, setting up polling stations, distribution centres, strong rooms, counting centres, identification of problematic polling stations and procuring material required to follow Covid norms well in advance. Sanitisation of polling stations and the furniture should be done a day ahead of the polling day.

The SEC also instructed the officials concerned to arrange tents and chairs on the premises of polling stations for waiting of the electorate. Additional DGP Jitender, general observers Christina Z. Chongthu, Nadeem Ahamed, V. Karuna and E. Sridhar, Director of Municipal Administration Satyanarayana, Secretary of SEC M. Ashok Kumar and others participated in the virtual meet.