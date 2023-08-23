ADVERTISEMENT

Distraught Rajaiah breaks down, says he will abide by KCR’s decision

August 23, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - JANGAON

Mr. Rajaiah, the former Deputy Chief Minister, turned emotional and wept in front of his followers.

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah broke down in front of his supporters after being denied party ticket from Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. | Photo Credit: Twitter: Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah/@DrTRajaiah

Emotional scenes were witnessed in Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district as sitting BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah broke down in front of his supporters after being denied party ticket from Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency by the BRS leadership for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mr. Rajaiah arrived in Station Ghanpur on Tuesday afternoon, a day after the party leadership denied ticket to him and announced MLC Kadiyam Srihari as the party candidate from the constituency.

As Mr. Rajaiah reached the Ambedkar statue centre, his supporters raised slogans “Jai Rajaiah – Jai Telangana”.

Mr. Rajaiah, the former Deputy Chief Minister, turned emotional and wept in front of his followers.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rajaiah said, “I had remained a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ever since I joined the TRS (now BRS) after resigning as Congress MLA in 2011 for the cause of separate Telangana.

“I will abide by the party supremo’s decision,” he said, adding that the welfare and development works in the constituency will continue ahead.

