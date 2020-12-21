Distinction for two RPF personnel

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central zone were awarded Railway Minister’s Medal for Bravery-2019.

RPF assistant sub-inspector N. Guru Prasad, Lingampalli outpost, was awarded ₹1 lakh as part of Railway Minister’s ‘Mahila Ewan Bal Suraksha Padak’. Constable Vikul Kumar also received ₹1 lakh towards Railway Minister’s ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’.

Mr. Prasad has been active in rescuing/rehabilitating missing children over Bharat Nagar post jurisdiction of Secunderabad division of the zone. His proactive role has resulted in rescue of 21 runaway children from home in 2018 and 12 in 2019. He has conducted numerous awareness campaigns against child trafficking and ensured the safety of women commuters in MMTS trains.

Mr. Kumar, on the other hand, while performing his duty at Hyderabad Railway station on Platform No.5, noticed a passenger slipping while trying to alight from a moving train and stuck between the platform and the train. He rushed to the rescue of the person by running along with the train. His swift and brave act saved the passenger’s life. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the duo, a press release said.