Distinction for two RPF personnel

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central zone were awarded Railway Minister’s Medal for Bravery-2019.
RPF assistant sub-inspector N. Guru Prasad, Lingampalli outpost, was awarded ₹1 lakh as part of Railway Minister’s ‘Mahila Ewan Bal Suraksha Padak’. Constable Vikul Kumar also received ₹1 lakh towards Railway Minister’s ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’.
Mr. Prasad has been active in rescuing/rehabilitating missing children over Bharat Nagar post jurisdiction of Secunderabad division of the zone. His proactive role has resulted in rescue of 21 runaway children from home in 2018 and 12 in 2019. He has conducted numerous awareness campaigns against child trafficking and ensured the safety of women commuters in MMTS trains.
Mr. Kumar, on the other hand, while performing his duty at Hyderabad Railway station on Platform No.5, noticed a passenger slipping while trying to alight from a moving train and stuck between the platform and the train. He rushed to the rescue of the person by running along with the train. His swift and brave act saved the passenger’s life. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the duo, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath