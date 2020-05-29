Hyderabad

‘Distancing’ at SSC exam venues

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has directed officials to take all precautions during SSC exams that starts from June 8.

In the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus, he asked principals, teachers and other staffers, to create awareness among students on protocols like physical distancing and other precautionary measures that should be adopted at examination centres.

The Social Welfare Minister reviewed the arrangements for SSC exams at residential schools. Students are expected to return to social welfare hostels from June 1.

“Steps should be taken to put in place thermal scanners in all schools and sanitisers and masks should be kept ready for students. Physical distancing norms should be followed at hostels especially at dining halls. Also, steps should be taken to sanitise classrooms and provide nutritious food to boarders,” he said.

Stressing the need to ensure that students did not undergo any mental stress, the Minister wanted the officials concerned to instil confidence among them before examinations.

He appreciated the initiatives of the departments concerned to hold online classes to students during the lockdown period.

Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar informed Mr. Koppula Eshwar that 12,163 students of the 173 residential schools, including 4,155 boys and 7,988 girls, and 4,800 students from the 83 minorities’ residential schools will sit for the examinations.

