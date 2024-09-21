ADVERTISEMENT

Disruption in water supply to some parts of Hyderabad on Monday

Published - September 21, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of Hyderabad on Monday (September 23, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in Hakimpet, Golconda, Tolichowki, Langer Houz, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Madhapur, Thatti Khana, Kondapur, Doyens colony and Gachibowli on Monday (September 23, 2024).

According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, the disruption in service is in view of the repairs and works to fix leakages on the 1200mm diameter gravity main pipeline between Prashasan Nagar and Ayyappa Society. The pipeline supplies drinking water to the city through Krishna phase 3 project. The disruption will be effective for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Monday.

