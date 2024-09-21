GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disruption in water supply to some parts of Hyderabad on Monday

Published - September 21, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of Hyderabad on Monday (September 23, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only.

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of Hyderabad on Monday (September 23, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in Hakimpet, Golconda, Tolichowki, Langer Houz, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Madhapur, Thatti Khana, Kondapur, Doyens colony and Gachibowli on Monday (September 23, 2024).

According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, the disruption in service is in view of the repairs and works to fix leakages on the 1200mm diameter gravity main pipeline between Prashasan Nagar and Ayyappa Society. The pipeline supplies drinking water to the city through Krishna phase 3 project. The disruption will be effective for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Monday.

Published - September 21, 2024 11:35 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.