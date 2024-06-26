Disruption in water supply in several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday

Partial and full disruption in water supply by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board will continue on Thursday in several parts of the city. The disruption, the Water Board said, will be in areas of NPA, Mir Alam, Balapur, Mysaram, Barkas, Bojagutta, Allabanda, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Chilakalaguda, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmatpet, Ferozeguda , Gautam Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri Colony, Mahindra Hills, Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Birappagadda, Budvel, Shastripuram, Meerpet, Badangpet, and Shamshabad.

Like on Wednesday, water supply would be completely or partially disrupted, or consumers would get low-pressure supply. According to the Board, the interruption in the service, majorly in the Operation & Maintenance divisions of the said areas, is for repair works of non-return valve at Kodandapur pump house of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme-phase 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.