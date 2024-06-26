GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disruption in water supply in several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday

Published - June 26, 2024 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board stated that disruption of water supply will continue in several parts of the city on June 27, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board stated that disruption of water supply will continue in several parts of the city on June 27, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Partial and full disruption in water supply by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board will continue on Thursday in several parts of the city. The disruption, the Water Board said, will be in areas of NPA, Mir Alam, Balapur, Mysaram, Barkas, Bojagutta, Allabanda, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Chilakalaguda, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmatpet, Ferozeguda , Gautam Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri Colony, Mahindra Hills, Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Birappagadda, Budvel, Shastripuram, Meerpet, Badangpet, and Shamshabad.

Like on Wednesday, water supply would be completely or partially disrupted, or consumers would get low-pressure supply. According to the Board, the interruption in the service, majorly in the Operation & Maintenance divisions of the said areas, is for repair works of non-return valve at Kodandapur pump house of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme-phase 2.

All manholes in Hyderabad to be covered with grills; those on arterial roads to be painted red 

Hyderabad / Telangana

