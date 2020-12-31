Disputes, hurdles dot happening irrigation sector

Copious rains help irrigate entire ayacut under all projects

In literal terms of irrigation, the calendar year 2020 was most blessed with almost every source getting copious water allowing the farming community raise two assured crops not only under projects and tanks but also with the help of groundwater, the average level of which has been less than 5 meters below ground level.

However, the year that just went into oblivion has been the most happening one in terms of disputes with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The dispute over AP’s plans to divert over 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day from Srisailam reservoir, one of the two major common storage facilities for the two Telugu States as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, by taking up new Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and expanding the water drawal capacity of existing Pothireddypadu Head Regulator kept lingering throughout the year.

Although, the second meeting of the Apex Council was held after a gap of four years in October first week to discuss and resolve the outstanding issues, it has failed to cut much ice between the two States. There has not been much headway even on the issues which were agreed upon at the meeting such as submitting the detailed projects reports (DPRs) of all “new projects” to the two river boards established, also under the provisions of APRA.

On the flip side, a major accident has shadowed the achievements in the irrigation sector such as giving water to the entire ayacut under all projects and taking the water of Kaleshwaram project till Kondapochamma reservoir. On the afternoon of October 16, a technical snag in the third motor of the Yellur (first) pump-house of Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme caused its submergence threatening the irrigation and drinking water needs in the areas depending.

However, the irrigation department worked hard to revive the pump-house in time, with three of the five pumps put back in operation so far, to ensure water to about 4.25 lakh acres ayacut and also for meeting the drinking needs in 336 villages of Kollapur, Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy and Jadcherla constituencies. A few other minor hiccups such as breaches to canals and reservoirs were also witnessed during the year but they were of less consequence.

Another aberration for one the most happening sector in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic impact has been the Centre’s directions to the State not the carry on the works pertaining to the lifting of third tmc ft water in Kaleshwaram project till it is appraised by the authorities concerned.

Explaining the brighter side of irrigation sector in 2020, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said: “Water was given to about 12 lakh acres in the combined Mahabubnagar district in the Vanakalam season and in the Yasangi over 8 lakh acres of ayacut is planned to be given water”.