‘Dispose of pending Dharani applications’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar holding a meeting with District Collectors at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

24 October 2021 00:44 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar takes stock of the progress made in implementation of Dharani

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the District Collectors to accelerate the disposal of pending applications pertaining to land transactions over the next one week.

In a meeting with District Collectors held here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary took stock of the progress made in the implementation of Dharani. Complimenting the Collectors and other senior officials over the successful implementation of Dharani, Mr. Somesh Kumar said Dharani was a landmark initiative of the State government and many States were trying to implement similar initiative.

The CS stated that more than 10.35 lakh slots were booked in Dharani since its launch. The government had been constantly working to accelerate the disposal of applications and make the process easier, he added. Collectors of Suryapet, RR, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Medak shared their experiences in processing the applications. Principal Secretary (GAD) Vikas Raj, Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations V. Sheshadri, Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Managing Director of Telangana Stae Technical Services Venkateshwar Rao, Director Prohibition & Excise Sarfaraz Ahmed and other attended the meeting.

