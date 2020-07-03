Dispose of journalists’ representation for aid: HC

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to dispose of the representation seeking financial assistance for journalists in the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hearing a writ petition filed by a journalist M. Satyanarayana from Shadnagar, the judge said the representations made by journalists seeking financial aid be cleared first.

The petition was posted after four weeks for next hearing.

The petitioner said the State government had created a fund with ₹25 crore for lawyers facing financial difficulties during the lockdown.

Similar financial assistance must be extended to journalists, the petitioner’s lawyer, V. Raghunath, appealed to the judge.