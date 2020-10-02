Displaced villager’s plea to leaders

‘Solve problems before acquiring lands for project’

Soon after dates were announced for Dubbak Assembly byelection, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) focused on voters in villages facing submergence by Mallannasagar.

Two days ago, it was started with Pallepahad in Toguta mandal when more than 100 persons joined the party in the presence of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. Pallepahad is one of the villages to be affected by Mallannasagar. The next day, some persons from Vemulaghat joined the party and it was stated that oustees of some villages were in queue to join the party.

In the wake of this, T. Bal Reddy made a posting in WhatsAap group. He urged those interested in joining the ruling party to bring leaders to the village and admit them into the party.

“It’s an appeal to those interested in joining the TRS. Instead of joining the party by visiting Siddipeet or Toguta, better you ask Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy to visit our villages on motorcycles so that they can know the fate of our road on which we are travelling day in and day out. Let the bike-rally be from Etigaddakishtapur, Vemulaghat and Erravalli. Mr Harish Rao had promised to adopt our villages while acquiring our lands for Mallannasagar project. So let us ask him to fulfil the promise. He has also told us that we will be asked to vacate villages only after construction of houses was completed and keys were handed over to us,” said Mr Bal Reddy in his posting.

“My intention in the posting is to bring the issues to the notice of the concerned and get them addressed,” Mr. Bal Reddy told The Hindu.