Dismiss Siddipet Collector: BJP leader

Venkatarami Reddy acting as an extra constitutional power, says Gudur Narayana Reddy

Senior State BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has been acting as an extra constitutional power.

He demanded the government to immediately dismiss him from the services as he has made comments that amount to contempt of court openly. He said that the Collector ‘on the record’ declared that he would not care orders of the High Court and even Supreme Court.

In a media statement, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that in a meeting with seed dealers, the Collector was seen making comments, which were nothing but contempt of court.

He said that the Collector was bound to the Constitution and should respect the courts at any cost. “He is not any extra judicial and extra constitutional authority and cannot defy the orders of the court,” he added.

The BJP leader also said that the Supreme Court should take notice of these comments and take up suo motu prosecution of the Collector. He said that Mr. Venkatarami Reddy was unfit to continue in the post of Collector.

Citing a video clip of the Collector’s meeting with the dealers, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that the Collector has transgressed all limitations, defied courts and openly stated that he would not care the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.

He said that the Collector’s comments have been reminding all of the dictatorial attitude of the government. Like the Chief Minister, who has been behaving like a tyrant, the Collector has been considering himself as a monarch.