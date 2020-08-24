Dismbembered body of flower vendor found in open plots

Hyderabad

24 August 2020

Crime by history sheeter, claim police

A 26-year-old history-sheeter from Mahbubabad district, who wanted to create fear, killed a person and left the torso and head in two open plots in the village on Monday.

The accused, A. Harish, was eyeing on two open plots in Girinitanda under Kesamudram police station. “He wanted to create fear among the actual owners and occupy the land. So, he invited Venkanna (40), a flower vendor, to his house on Sunday night, where they consumed liquor. Around 1 a.m. Harish killed the victim, decapitated him and dumped the remains in two plots,” Sub-Inspector B Satish said. Venkanna, who migrated to Girinitanda from Ananthapur 10 years ago, was no way connected to the land owners or the accused, he said. “Harish saw him passing-by and invited him for a drink and later killed him,” Mr. Satish said.

On Monday morning, when locals noticed the torso, police immediately rushed to the spot and suspected Harish’s role as he was already a history-sheeter in the area. “We found a knife and bloodstains in his house. He was soon picked-up and taken to the police station for questioning, during which he confessed to his crime,” the officer said, adding that Harish wanted to claim the ownership of the plots .

Harish, who is also mentally unsound, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.