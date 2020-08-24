Dismbembered body of flower vendor found in open plots

A 26-year-old history-sheeter from Mahbubabad district, who wanted to create fear, killed a person and left the torso and head in two open plots in the village on Monday.
The accused, A. Harish, was eyeing on two open plots in Girinitanda under Kesamudram police station. “He wanted to create fear among the actual owners and occupy the land. So, he invited Venkanna (40), a flower vendor, to his house on Sunday night, where they consumed liquor. Around 1 a.m. Harish killed the victim, decapitated him and dumped the remains in two plots,” Sub-Inspector B Satish said. Venkanna, who migrated to Girinitanda from Ananthapur 10 years ago, was no way connected to the land owners or the accused, he said. “Harish saw him passing-by and invited him for a drink and later killed him,” Mr. Satish said.
On Monday morning, when locals noticed the torso, police immediately rushed to the spot and suspected Harish’s role as he was already a history-sheeter in the area. “We found a knife and bloodstains in his house. He was soon picked-up and taken to the police station for questioning, during which he confessed to his crime,” the officer said, adding that Harish wanted to claim the ownership of the plots .
Harish, who is also mentally unsound, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath