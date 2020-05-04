Hyderabad

Disinfection tower unveiled

The UV Blaster which was developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre of Delhi with the help of New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

The UV Blaster which was developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre of Delhi with the help of New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.  

UV Blaster is effective for areas with large flow of people

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free operation of high-infection prone areas, details of which were released on Monday.

The equipment named UV Blaster is a UV-based area sanitiser designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), its Delhi-based premier laboratory with the help of M/s New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

The UV Blaster is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods. The product is also effective for areas with large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, offices, etc.

The sanitiser may be used by remote operation through laptop/mobile phone using WiFi link. The equipment has six lamps each with 43 watts of UV-C power at 254 nm wavelength for 360 degree illumination. For a room of about 12 x 12 feet dimension, the disinfection time is about 10 minutes and 30 minutes for 400 square feet area by positioning the equipment at different places within the room.

The sanitiser switches off on accidental opening of room or human intervention. One more safety feature is the key-to-arm operation, said an official spokesman.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 11:29:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/disinfection-tower-unveiled/article31505272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY