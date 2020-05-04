Disinfection tower unveiled

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free operation of high-infection prone areas, details of which were released on Monday.

The equipment named UV Blaster is a UV-based area sanitiser designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), its Delhi-based premier laboratory with the help of M/s New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

The UV Blaster is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods. The product is also effective for areas with large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, offices, etc.

The sanitiser may be used by remote operation through laptop/mobile phone using WiFi link. The equipment has six lamps each with 43 watts of UV-C power at 254 nm wavelength for 360 degree illumination. For a room of about 12 x 12 feet dimension, the disinfection time is about 10 minutes and 30 minutes for 400 square feet area by positioning the equipment at different places within the room.

The sanitiser switches off on accidental opening of room or human intervention. One more safety feature is the key-to-arm operation, said an official spokesman.