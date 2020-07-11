Disinfection robot for Gandhi Hospital

HYDERABAD

An autonomous robot ‘UVRova BR’ of Reevax Pharma will be deployed at Gandhi Hospital, which has emerged as a key hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in the State.

Chairman Mohan Tayel and senior executives of the Hyderabad-based firm met Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday and handed over the disinfection robot. The company is donating the robot as part of its CSR activities.

UVRova BR robot will be deployed inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and disinfect beds once they are vacated and the immediate area surrounding them before their occupation by another patient. The robot disinfects the areas and surfaces, including ICU beds within five minutes, a release from the company said.

The Minister said the administration is grateful for any assistance from citizens and corporates and “we thank the management of Reevax Pharma for their timely and relevant contribution to society at this time of difficulty”