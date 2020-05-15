‘Disinfecting’ robot rolled out

Hyderabad

15 May 2020 22:49 IST

It can kill 11 viruses, even coronavirus, claim makers

With safety, disinfection and sanitisation to be the priorities for all establishments post-COVID-19, a city-based company has launched UVRova BR Robot and ST machine, which can kill viruses including coronavirus in five minutes without use of disinfectants.

Unlike the present practice of using disinfectants that consume time, energy and resources, the new UVRova uses electricity to clean up a place in less than 10 minutes, said Reevax CEO Y. Jagan, adding that it is the first-of-its-kind product to be launched in India. “US and other Western countries use this widely in hospitals and we plan to introduce it in India at one-tenth of its cost in the US,” he said.

The UVRova robot, made specially for ICUs, disinfects the place in less than 10 minutes. Thes robot can sanitise without consumables, fumes, vapours, sound, corrosion or residues. “It is simple to use through a phone app and by anyone,” Mr. Jagan said.

The UVRova ST machines are for wider usage for institutions like hospitals, business facilities, restaurants, gyms, offices, theatres and malls with similar ability to disinfect and sanitise, said Reevax CMO Gudur Pranay Reddy. “UVRova ST is the one of the highest UV dose-imparting robots in the world that can disinfect and sanitise every place without any side effects,” he added.

Reevax CFO Mohan Tayel and head of engineering, Y. Anupam claim that the robots can kill 11 types of viruses including polio virus, adeno virus, noro virus, coronavirus, syncytial virus, rhino virus, rota virus, herpes virus, H1N1, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C within a span of five to six minutes with a kill rate exceeding 99.99%. “And all this would use just electricity,” they said.

Since they are not huge in size and shape, they can be stored in any room and moved easily to any place for its functioning. “Our robots are versatile and affordable that are designed to work in harsh environments,” Mr. Tayel said.