Disinfectant tunnel at DGP office removed

The ‘disinfectant tunnel’ installed at the office of the Telangana DGP recently with the purpose of sanitising people entering and going out of it has been removed.

Reasons for theremoval of the tunnel were not yet known but sources said the authorities had realised that the tunnel was not useful. It was learnt the authorities felt that the much-hyped ‘sanitisation tunnel’ was not only ineffective but also harmful to humans.. Sodium hypochlorite and some other chemicals are sprayed through the pipe while individuals walk through the tunnel.

Police authorities were reportedly told that spraying a mixture of these chemicals would kill different bacteria and viruses including the COVID-19, which resulted in the ongoing epidemic. Thus, it was hoped that individuals walking through the tunnel with their hands raised would be sanitised and become free of any virus.

However, experts raised questions over its utility. Citing the reports of the World Health Organisation, they said the chemical would not kill the pathogen on humans. They also believed that mixture of such chemicals might harm the humans by causing nasal irrigation and coughing, let alone killing bacteria or virus.

Already, Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health had issued a circular stating that such ‘disinfectant or sanitisation tunnels’ were not effective. Spraying chemicals would harm clothes, mucous membranes of eyes and mouth, it said.

Soon after the ‘sanitisation tunnel’ at DGP office was installed, a similar one was brought to Cyberabad Commissionerate office at Gachchibowli. It was not formally inaugurated but kept ready for use.

On learning about the fresh information from different official sources and criticism from doctors, the authorities decided not to use the tunnel at Cyberabad commissionerate as well. Thus, the story of sanitisation tunnels ended in a silent burial.