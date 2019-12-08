Disha’s family reports ‘police inaction’ to NHRC team

Family members of Disha reportedly informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team of the alleged inaction of the Cyberabad police when they went to lodge a missing complaint on the fateful night of November 27.

Disha’s father and sister met the team of the NHRC at RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy on Sunday evening.

The seven-member team headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini asked them how the incident took place and what the police action was.

Sources said that Disha’s family told the team that the victim’s life could have been saved had the Cyberabad police reacted on time without citing jurisdiction limits. “The family also informed them of how Disha’s sister was made to run around two police stations — RGI Airport and Shamshabad police stations — which further delayed the chances of saving the victim,” he said.

Though they were engaged with the rituals to be performed after the cremation, the family met the apex human rights body team after they were asked to come as part of its inquiry.

“Their statements were recorded and were also asked to submit a written complaint if they have any,” said the officer.

Earlier in the day, the family members of all the four accused were brought to the police academy in Narsingi from Narayanpet district, where their statements were recorded.

The accused — Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakeshavulu, all aged about 20 — were killed in an exchange of fire with the police nearly 300 metres from the Chatanpalli underpass near Shadnagar.

It was learnt that Arif’s father Hussain, Shiva’s father Rajappa, Naveen’s mother Laxmi and Chennakeshavlu’s father Kurmaiah met the team.

“They were asked when the police came to their village and arrested them. Were they allowed to meet the accused persons in prison and what was their health condition,” sources said.

The committee members also met the two injured police personnel at a corporate hospital in Gachibowli.

The NHRC team, which includes a forensic medicine expert, will continue its inquiry into the alleged encounter of four accused and is likely to question the police officers who took part in the exchange of fire on December 6.

The independent probe team of apex human rights body of the country had come to Hyderabad on Saturday and visited the Mahabubnagar Government Hospital where the bodies of the four accused have been preserved after autopsy.

They also visited shootout site Chatanpalli and inspected the open plot near Tondupally toll gate of Outer Ring Road where the woman vet was sexually assaulted and killed.

The Telangana High Court had on Friday directed the State government to preserve the bodies till 8 p.m. on Monday.