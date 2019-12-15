Disha case: police likely to file ‘final report’ by month-end

The Cyberabad police investigating the gang-rape and murder of Disha are likely to file the final report (referred charge sheet) in the case by the month-end.

The ‘final report’ would be submitted in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Shadnagar, which would be further referred to a local court in Mahabubnagar, police said.

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that as all the four accused in the case were killed by the police in an exchange of fire (December 6), the court would be requested to abate the action.

“After submitting the final report, we will request the court for the closure of case, as all the four accused are dead and no proceedings could be allowed against the dead people,” he said, adding that any court could not convict a dead person.

Further, the investigator said that they were waiting for reports of the CCTV footage from the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory. “As soon as we get the CCTV footage examination reports, we will start the paperwork, which will be completed and submitted to the court before December 31,” he said.

Last week, the FSL had submitted the DNA fingerprinting results of Disha and her ‘killers’ and toxicology report to the Cyberabad police. In the toxicology report, the forensic experts stated that alcohol was found in the victim’s liver, which further confirmed that the accused had forced soft drink laced with whisky down her throat.

Another officer associated with the case said that over the course of their investigation in the past 18 days, they had managed to collect all the necessary evidence, both technical and scientific, which would also be submitted to the court. “As part of the probe, we have also recorded the statements of more than 50 witnesses,” he said.

On November 27, the accused — Mohammed Arif, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Ch. Chennakeshavulu — abducted, raped and killed the victim, a 27-year-old government veterinarian.