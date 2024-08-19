GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discussion held on potential business ties between India and Kazakhstan

Published - August 19, 2024 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with the attendees of the business meeting.

Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hosted a business meeting on Monday to discuss the current political situation, investment and business opportunities between Kazakhstan, India and the Middle East. During the conversation, the guests showed keen interest in exploring potential collaborations.

“The event highlighted the strong diplomatic ties and growing business relations between Kazakhstan and India and paved the way for future collaborations and partnerships. The meeting focused on discussing the potential for operating direct flights between Hyderabad, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan, according to a release.

The dignitaries who attended the meeting include chairman of the management board, Astana International Airport, Kazakhstan, Yusuf Aljawder; chief executive officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker; U.K. Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad Gareth Owen; Consul General of the U.A.E. in Hyderabad Aaref Alnuai; and former Director of United Nations in Central Asia Moin Kareem.

