Discoms get ready to provide quality power to Ganesh pandals

HYDERABAD

10 September 2021 01:02 IST

Power utilities in the State have made necessary arrangements for safety and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Ganesh ‘pandals’ during the 11-day festivities starting from September 10.

Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements being made and appealed to general public and pandal organisers – Ganesh Utsava Committees – to follow safety precautions. He suggested the organisers not to allow anybody, other than the power utilities’ staff, to climb electricity poles for temporary electricity connections and instead take proper connection by approaching the departmental staff. Use of service wire with standard specifications, use of proper capacity multi-circuit breakers (MCBs) for protection and safety, examine the surroundings of power line locations before taking up any electrical work in and outside the pandals and not allow children to come close to power lines, poles and other hazardous electrical equipment.

He also asked the pandal organisers not to allow anybody get in contact with snapped electrical conductor/wire and alert the electricity staff immediately by calling 1912 or 100 or local fuse off call office.

Advertising

Advertising

MoU inked

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) have signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of utility-led Demand Side Management (DSM) programme for the benefit of consumers.

The agreement would address the barrier of upfront high purchase cost of energy efficient appliances, thereby encouraging more consumers to buy and use high-efficiency appliances.

As part of the MoU, a programme would be designed and piloted with selected consumers. It would subsequently be rolled out to all consumers of Southern Discom.

According to officials of TSSPDCL, the programme would enable the distribution utility to implement several DSM projects with major benefits such as no burden of investment on the Discom for implementing certain DSM projects, help reduce peak demand and would help its ability to comply with the State DSM regulation.

With the technical support from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), EESL would facilitate the proposed programme by bringing in necessary investments and technology required for providing the consumers of TSSPDCL with access to super-efficient air conditioners, IE3 (high efficiency) motors and BLDC (brushless direct current) fans. International Copper Association India (ICA India) would provide knowledge support for designing and piloting the programme.