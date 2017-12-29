Discoms retain tariff for all except LI schemes

Despite projecting a heavy revenue deficit of ₹9,771 crore, the two power distribution companies in the State have spared all categories of consumers from increase in charges for 2018-19 by retaining the existing retail supply tariff, except for the HT-IV category – lift irrigation schemes, which is expected to add an additional demand of 2,513 MW power.

Petitions filed

In their petitions of aggregate revenue requirement, retail supply tariff and other details for the next financial year which were filed before the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) last week, the two distribution companies have, however, made provision of tariff for electric vehicle charging stations/charging infrastructure/battery swap.

In place of the existing energy charges of ₹6.40 per kWh for the lift irrigation schemes under HT-IV category, the two power utilities have proposed a two-part tariff-structure for LI schemes including demand charges of ₹390 per KVA per month in addition to reduced energy charges of ₹4.88 per unit.

Revenue neutral

The demand charges would be levied on 80% of the contracted maximum demand (CMD) or recorded maximum demand (RMD) for operational months from July to November and 30% from December to June.

“Based on the projected commissioning schedule of loads and energy in 2018-19, the proposed tariff structure would be revenue neutral and there would be no additional revenue from LI schemes due to the introduction of the new tariff structure”, the discoms submitted to TSERC.

Lift irrigation schemes

Based on the data received from Irrigation Department, the discoms are expecting that the major lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram would become operational during the year (2018-19) and could add a load of 2,305 MW.

Other new lift irrigation schemes expected to be operational during the year were expected to contribute load of another 208 MW.

The total load including existing LI scheme is estimated to be 4,140 MW during the year and the demand for energy at 5,583 million units (MU).

Revenue deficit

On electric charging stations, the distribution companies have proposed supply of LT power at the existing (2017-18) tariff of LT-II or non-domestic/commercial category and HT power at the existing tariff of HT-II or others category.

The Discoms have put their aggregate revenue requirement for 2018-19 at ₹35,774 crore while revenue at proposed tariff including other revenue was pegged at ₹26,003 crore.