Discoloured paddy buying after Centre instructs

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

26 November 2020 01:14 IST

The decision, and conditions, for procurement of discoloured paddy by the State government will be based on instructions from the Centre, the State joint inspection team said on Wednesday.

Officials from the State Agriculture and Civil Supplies Corporation, who are part of the joint inspection team, visited flood-affected areas in the district, inspected damaged samples and interacted with aggrieved farmers.

The team visited procurement centres at Pochampally, Valigonda, Gurunathapalli, Venkiryala and Maktha Anantaram and inspected damaged stocks and collected samples. According to Mr. Malla Reddy and Mr. Saidulu, quality control managers in the team, a comprehensive report was being prepared by the State and it would be sent to the Centre for consideration. And after instructions from the Centre, procurement would be taken up.

The officials, accompanied by District Agriculture Officer Anuradha and Civil Supplies Officer Gopikrishna, interacted with farmers and noted their submissions.