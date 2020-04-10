Discharged DSP tests positive again

The COVID positive Bhadradri Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who was admitted at the Government General Chest Hospital, was discharged before his second test results came out.

The patient, who went back home in the district on Thursday, was called back after the results that were positive for coronavirus were received. He was under home quarantine and re-admitted at the hospital on Friday morning.

Health officials have launched an enquiry into the lapse to know why he was discharged before receiving the test results.

The DSP tested positive for coronavirus on March 24. He was isolated at Chest Hospital. As per guidelines, tests are conducted to check if patients have recovered. They are discharged only if they test negative twice consecutively.

In case of the DSP, he was tested negative after admission at the hospital, but the second consecutive test results of samples collected from him were awaited.

“He was discharged on Thursday afternoon. After receiving the results in the evening, he was called back. The patient under home quarantine was readmitted on Friday morning. An inquiry into the issue is being conducted,” officials said.

The mode of transport used to take him home, and whether anyone came in contact with him were being rechecked.