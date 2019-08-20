Discharge of water from Jurala, Srisailam reduced

With the flood from the upstream of Krishna, Bhima and Tungabhadra rivers receding below 2 lakh cusecs both at Jurala and Srisailam dam sites, the authorities have reduced the discharge of flood downstream accordingly and it was being let out only through 12 and 2 spillway gates, respectively, on Monday night.

According to the flood monitoring officials at Jurala, Almatti dam in Karnataka was receiving nearly 2 lakh cusecs of inflows and the Central Water Commission (CWC) had forecast that over 16.5 tmc ft volume of flood was expected to reach the dam from the upstream in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday, in spite of fall in the flood.

Similarly, about 10,500 cusecs of flood was still being discharged into the Bhima river course at Ujjani dam in Maharashtra.

At Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka, the inflows have fallen below 30,000 cusecs but most of it was still being let into the river course as full reservoir level of 1633 feet with storage of 100.86 tmc ft was being maintained in spite of releases to all irrigation systems based on it.

Gradual decrease

The flood to Jurala and Srisailam is expected to continue till the week-end, although it is expected to recede gradually, dam authorities of Jurala stated.

Jurala was getting inflows of 2.08 lakh cusecs at 9 pm on Monday and over 1.95 lakh cusecs was being discharged into the river course through the spillway (1.64 lakh cusecs) and the power house (31,500 cusecs). At Srisailam, inflows and outflows were similar at over 1.65 lakh cusecs with 1.27 lakh cusecs of discharge into the river course at 9 pm on Monday. Of it, nearly 55,000 cusecs was being let out through two spillway gates lifted for 10 feet height each and another 72,000 cusecs after power generation in the Left and Right bank power houses of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

Drawal of water through all irrigation systems based on Jurala and Srisailam was also continuing with Pothireddypadu drawing 34,000 cusecs and the remaining systems up to 2,400 cusecs. Generation of power at the two power hosues at Jurala dam site and lower Jurala was also on.