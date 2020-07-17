Discharge from Jurala crosses one lakh cusecs mark

In spite of the inflows into upstream Almatti reservoir falling below 25,000 cusecs, the flood to Jurala increased to over 85,000 cusecs on Thursday night (9 p.m.) with the supplementation from Bhima river on the rise, thanks heavy rains occurring in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts in Karnataka.
According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast, inflows into Jurala are expected to go beyond 90,000 cusecs by Friday morning.
Discharge of flood to the river course from Narayanpur dam in Karnataka were continuing at around 46,000 cusecs as about 45,000 cusecs of flood was being released into the river at Almatti after power generation.
The flood monitoring officials at Jurala stated that the discharge of flood from the reservoir was about 1.11 lakh cusecs, including over 73,000 cusecs from 11 spillway gates and another 32,800 cusecs from the power houses there with generation of power in four units of 39 mw each.
Power generation
Besides, generation of power in all the six units of 40 mw each at Lower Jurala power house located about 16 km downstream of the Jurala dam site is also taken up by TS-Genco.
Meanwhile, the realisation of flood into Srisailam dam was about 76,200 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Thursday and the water storage was about 45.17 tmc ft against the full capacity of 215.8 tmc ft.
