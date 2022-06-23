Discarded foetus found in Hyderabad airport washroom 

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police found a discarded foetus at the ground level women’s restroom on Tuesday. An inquiry was opened, and police are verifying CCTV footage to identify the persons who visited the room around that time.

Police said a plumber, who was called to clear the restroom’s blocked drainage, discovered the foetus. “It appears that someone who used the toilet flushed the aborted foetus. The remains were sent for preservation to Osmania General Hospital,” an officer said.