Disbursal of aid to rain-hit begins

HYDERABAD

21 October 2020 08:15 IST

Minister K. T. Rama Rao takes lead by visiting affected areas

The State government has started disbursal of financial assistance of ₹10,000 to poor families that faced the brunt of the recent deluge losing valuables as well as essentials that are stored in their houses.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that three to four lakh people affected by the unprecedented floods would be extended financial assistance of ₹10,000 each.

With Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announcing his government’s resolve to provide succour to affected families in Greater Hyderabad and certain other districts in the form of financial assistance as immediate relief, the government commenced distribution of the financial assistance in less than 24 hours of the announcement. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao took the lead in the process visiting several affected areas throughout the day and interacting with residents in the affected areas braving the intermittent showers that lashed parts of the city.

He enquired with the officials about the extent of the damage and the amounts that would be needed for providing permanent solutions to check the problems like water logging and inundation on account of heavy rains. He also sought information about the measures that should be taken to avoid occurrence of flood-like situations in future in spite heavy rainfall.

Officials of the State administration as well as Ministers and MLAs fanned out into the affected areas to instil confidence among the affected families and distributed the assistance as announced by the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar personally tracked the distribution process throughout the day and ensured that all the eligible beneficiaries were given the assistance.

Mr. Rama Rao conducted whirlwind visits to the affected areas and enquired with the residents about the losses they incurred as well as the problems they were facing in the aftermath of the deluge. He assured that the government was committed to coming to their rescue and take steps to ensure that normalcy returned in these areas at the earliest.

Mr. Rama Rao, accompanied by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Danam Nagender visited the MS Maktha in front of Raj Bhavan and distributed ₹10,000 each to affected families. He visited the Shaikpet area, one of the worst affected in the State capital, and enquired with the residents about the problems they were facing. The Minister made it a point to visit Nadeem Colony which continued to witness water-logging and affected areas in Nagole and distributed the assistance besides instilling confidence among the residents that the government would stand by them. He also asked all the public representatives to spend their time for the next one week in the rain affected areas and handover the financial assistance.

MP Asad Uddin Owaisi, MLAs Danam Nagender, Sudheer Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and local GHMC corporators accompanied the Minister.

Review meet

Earlier in the day, the Minister held a review meeting with the city MLAs and MLCs at Pragathi Bhavan.

He asked all the public representatives to stay on the ground for the coming ten days and assist the people.

He instructed them to ensure toilets are set up apart from availability of medicines, blankets, and food.

The Minister also appealed to the residential welfare associations and NGOs to come together and support the government in providing relief measures to the citizens.

He assured that the government will come up with permanent solutions to avoid flood-like situations in the city.

On the call given by the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao the city-based MLAs and MLCs decided to donate their two-month salaries to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Mr. KTR appreciated them for their decision.

(With inputs by R. Ravikanth Reddy)