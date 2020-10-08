Disabled students getting used to the new normal

Audio tapes of academic lessons are sent through Whatsapp and in the case of students of classes IX and X, Braille text books are sent home.

HYDERABAD

08 October 2020 23:21 IST

Smartphones, audio tapes sent to students to study at home

Out of the myriad unforeseen changes that COVID-19 has brought into our lives is the way education is imparted to children. The sight of children squirming in chairs and sofas at home while attending online classes has become quite ubiquitous. But what about the visually impaired?

Teachers at the Devnar School for the Blind, Begumpet, are relying on the sharp memory and hearing ability of students with visual impairment to take classes. Audio tapes of academic lessons are sent through Whatsapp and in the case of students of classes IX and X, Braille text books are sent home.

Earlier, apart from learning in classrooms, students with partial or complete visual impairment used to learn with the help of computers or other digital screens at school, like screen readers, while using the Braille slate and stylus to write. Since they are now staying at home and do not have access to these resources, the school’s management is relying on smartphones.

“We have provided 20 phones to families not able to afford with the help of donors,” said founder and chairman of Devnar Foundation for the Blind Dr. A. Saibaba Goud.

How do the boys make use of this new situation? “We use the screen reader software to access classes. Once we reach the home page in the phone, the screen reader suggests we tap it twice to open Whatsapp. If I tap on science group, the audio lesson plays,” says 13-year-old Y. Nagaraju of Class IX.

A Xth standard student R. Devender Reddy says that though they initially faced difficulty, they have got used to this form of education now. “The biggest advantage is we can download and hear the classes whenever we want to,” he points out.

G. Hogla, a teacher at the school, said that students are encouraged to send their doubts in audio form as it helps them practice for final exams.

“During exams, they have to dictate answers to a scribe, so this practice helps our students,” says Mrs. Hogla. For those with hearing impairment, hearing aids are used. Online classes have staggered timings for the benefit of students staying away in far off villages, having internet issues and because the lone smartphone could be used by other family members. “Therefore, it is not fair to hold classes at a fixed time. In any case, we are available to our students over the phone throughout the day,” says Y. Devender Reddy, another teacher.

Braille text books have been distributed to all class IX and X students. It was restricted to these two classes because of the huge costs involved in printing, admin officer V. Ramakrishna said.