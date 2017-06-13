Hyderabad

Disability camp

Hyderabad district administration in association with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India is conducting a disability welfare camp where tricycles, wheelchairs, callipers, walkers, hearing devices, Braille case and various other kits at the Amberpet Municipal playground on June 13 (Tuesday) 9 a.m. onwards. Those interested can make use of the camp with copies of relevant certificates, a press release said.

